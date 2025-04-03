Headlands Technologies LLC Has $702,000 Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 174.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $73.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.43.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

