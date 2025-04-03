Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 8,213 Shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 106.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Papa Johns International were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Papa Johns International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa Johns International in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $41.87 on Thursday. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $66.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.24. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.02%.

PZZA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

