Trexquant Investment LP Has $5.43 Million Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,947 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $140,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $30.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $229,244.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,524.50. The trade was a 84.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $25,090.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,109.70. The trade was a 1.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,079 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

