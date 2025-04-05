Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE RL opened at $196.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $155.96 and a 1-year high of $289.33. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.14.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $257.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.62.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

