Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,285 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 373.1% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 10.6 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $196.84 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.88 and a one year high of $257.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.79.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

