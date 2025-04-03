HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,684 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 282,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Cameco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Cameco by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 11.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 706,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,755,000 after acquiring an additional 70,454 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco stock opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.75 and a beta of 1.04. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $62.55.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

