HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 724.6% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $66.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.94.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

