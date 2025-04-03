Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Expands By 26.9%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:HTD opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $24.14.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.