Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 41987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company offers cognacs, liqueurs, single malt whiskies, gins, rums, brandies, wines, and champagnes primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, Westland, Le Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Belle de Brillet, Telmont, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Rémy Martin, and LOUIS XIII brands.

