Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 9126759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.1245 dividend. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

