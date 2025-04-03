Huber Capital Management LLC Takes Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.10 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $80.14.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is -1,471.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFG. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

