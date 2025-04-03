O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass by 7.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,920,000 after buying an additional 130,422 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 36,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,634,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 109,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

O-I Glass Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:OI opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.