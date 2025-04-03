Huber Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTMD. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 89,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 50,030 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in Utah Medical Products by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 78,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 36,061 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 41,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 25,755 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 162,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 838.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Utah Medical Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTMD opened at $55.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average is $62.60. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $77.33.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 33.92%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

About Utah Medical Products

(Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.