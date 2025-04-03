Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Sold by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,554 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Miller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Miller Industries during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MLR stock opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $497.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average of $62.93. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.38 and a 12-month high of $78.25.
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
