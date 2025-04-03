Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 340 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 236.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.4 %

CARR opened at $65.07 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

