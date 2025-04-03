Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes $42,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,138,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,796,000 after purchasing an additional 242,315 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 112,819 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 622,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,806,000 after buying an additional 41,466 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 747,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,553,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,885,000 after acquiring an additional 398,916 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $400,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,960,482.29. This represents a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,397,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,292,570. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance
KDP stock opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.49. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 87.62%.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.
