Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 60 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 109,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 538,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,016 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ROP opened at $590.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $574.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.54. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The company has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.18.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

