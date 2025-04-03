Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Down 16.4% – Here’s What Happened

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 2,591,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 7,824,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.27.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KOS

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 17.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $896.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $397.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 16,182 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $50,487.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 320,231 shares in the company, valued at $999,120.72. This trade represents a 4.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Josh R. Marion sold 16,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $50,369.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 172,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,817.84. The trade was a 8.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 503,970 shares of company stock worth $1,572,386. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.