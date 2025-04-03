New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Trading Up 2.1% – Still a Buy?

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) was up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.49. Approximately 245,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 608,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

New Found Gold Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.71. The firm has a market cap of C$305.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Found Gold

In other news, Director Keith Boyle bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.52 per share, with a total value of C$37,875.00. Corporate insiders own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

