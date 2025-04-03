Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 937294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDN. StockNews.com cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 7.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $698.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.87%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

Institutional Trading of Brandywine Realty Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 752.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 11,198.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.