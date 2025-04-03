Martin Worley Group Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Martin Worley Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 340,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $261.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $234.18 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.35. The firm has a market cap of $259.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.1671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

