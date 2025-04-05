Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNOV. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:UNOV opened at $32.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.53. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60.

Insider Activity

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Profile

In related news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat bought 783,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $156,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 122,680,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,536,025.40. This represents a 0.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased 1,297,278 shares of company stock valued at $239,364 over the last three months.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

