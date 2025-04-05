SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,276 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $17,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 67.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 16,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.3 %

SPSC opened at $127.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.53. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.52 and a fifty-two week high of $218.61.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total transaction of $383,519.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,367,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,429,783.68. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.68, for a total value of $1,715,677.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,292 shares in the company, valued at $28,864,006.56. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,078 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPSC

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.