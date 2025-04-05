Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $14.77 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 306,219 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $14,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $110.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.00%.

In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 13,067 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,167. This trade represents a 9.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $29,055.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,646.38. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,912,212 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.76.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

