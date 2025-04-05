Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAFE shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Safehold from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Safehold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Safehold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAFE

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $17.71 on Friday. Safehold has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 36.59 and a current ratio of 36.59.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 28.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safehold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 73.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Safehold by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.