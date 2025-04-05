Analysts Set Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target at $102.16

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.42.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Five Below from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Five Below Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of FIVE opened at $56.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.68 and its 200-day moving average is $91.71. Five Below has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $165.67.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $987,830.32. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Five Below by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

