Martin Worley Group Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Martin Worley Group purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 112,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up 1.8% of Martin Worley Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth about $305,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,012,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,721,000 after buying an additional 27,398 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 48,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 7.3 %

DIHP opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.95.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

