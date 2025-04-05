ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $11.35 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 268,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,511,000 after acquiring an additional 91,574 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 139.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 49.3% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 22,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 263,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,778.80. This trade represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $761,272.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 4.8 %

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average of $43.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.