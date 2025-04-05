ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $8.57 Million Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 409,039 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,631,707 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $202,546,000 after acquiring an additional 540,219 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,785,337 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $79,265,000 after purchasing an additional 215,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,536 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $77,473,000 after buying an additional 216,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,422,400 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after buying an additional 125,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,400,044 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,317,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTU has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

BTU opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

