Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 612 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,379,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,129,000 after buying an additional 143,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $104,577,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 725,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 718,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $111.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.65 and a 1-year high of $122.50.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

