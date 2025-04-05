Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,822 Shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS Active REIT ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 1,388.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Active REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $381,000.

Shares of REIT stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 million, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1998 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from ALPS Active REIT ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

