Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 143 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,151,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,378,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,436,000 after buying an additional 860,554 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,870,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,435,000 after acquiring an additional 710,311 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,622,000 after acquiring an additional 549,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,717,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,794,000 after acquiring an additional 268,827 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PNC opened at $177.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.07. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.88, for a total transaction of $239,556.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,515,251.44. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,389 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

