China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 28th total of 82,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Natural Resources Trading Up 4.2 %

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

