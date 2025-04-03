67,730 Shares in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,826,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,508,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,564,000 after buying an additional 849,408 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 953,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,870,000 after acquiring an additional 32,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bowhead Specialty by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,988,000 after acquiring an additional 230,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Bowhead Specialty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bowhead Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bowhead Specialty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ava Schnidman bought 1,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at $63,245.13. This trade represents a 373.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Up 1.7 %

Bowhead Specialty stock opened at $41.69 on Thursday. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Featured Stories

