ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,514,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255,272 shares during the period. Exelon makes up about 0.4% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $57,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,335,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,903,000 after buying an additional 3,064,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exelon by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,314,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,080,000 after acquiring an additional 368,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,597,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,729,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,280,000 after purchasing an additional 282,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EXC opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.