Groupama Asset Managment Makes New Investment in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $290.39 on Thursday. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $525.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AppLovin from $220.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.47.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total transaction of $64,930,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,209 shares in the company, valued at $201,675,501.85. This represents a 24.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at $21,359,201.85. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

