Groupama Asset Managment Sells 25,995 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Groupama Asset Managment decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,995 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,446,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,743,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.65.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $75.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average is $80.93.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

