Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $127.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 13,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,171.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,167. The trade was a 9.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $838,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,365,457.50. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,912,212 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.76.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

