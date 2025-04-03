Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,455 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,280,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 34,622 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 442,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 224,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 326,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 174,154 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR opened at $24.81 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

