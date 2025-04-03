SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Sold by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $46.26 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

