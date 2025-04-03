New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,304,089,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,976,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,256,000 after purchasing an additional 99,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,078,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,640,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,369,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HQY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.58.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $88.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.30. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $115.59.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

