Rangeley Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A (NASDAQ:BACQ)

Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A (NASDAQ:BACQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BACQ. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A during the 4th quarter worth about $1,233,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000.

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BACQ opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp I – Class A Profile

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company, which was created for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on June 24, 2024 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

