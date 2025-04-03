insurance Price Hits $36.51 (INSURANCE)

insurance (INSURANCE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One insurance token can now be bought for approximately $36.51 or 0.00043932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, insurance has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. insurance has a total market capitalization of $682.74 million and approximately $8,437.92 worth of insurance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $83,018.09 or 0.99846860 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,826.03 or 0.99661307 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About insurance

insurance’s launch date was September 29th, 2024. insurance’s total supply is 98,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. insurance’s official message board is insurance.game/blog. insurance’s official Twitter account is @insurance0game. insurance’s official website is insurance.game.

insurance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “insurance (INSURANCE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. insurance has a current supply of 98,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of insurance is 36.89072613 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://Insurance.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as insurance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire insurance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy insurance using one of the exchanges listed above.

