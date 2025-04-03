5,067 Shares in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $115.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $579.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 16.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 175.64%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

See Also

