CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG) Short Interest Down 13.5% in March

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 210,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in CDT Environmental Technology Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDT Environmental Technology Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDT Environmental Technology Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000.

Get CDT Environmental Technology Investment alerts:

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ CDTG opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Company Profile

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and maintains sewage treatment systems in China. The company sells complete sewage treatment systems; constructs rural sewage treatment plants; installs systems; and provides on-going operation and maintenance services for systems and plants in China for municipalities and enterprise clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDT Environmental Technology Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDT Environmental Technology Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.