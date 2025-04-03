Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $13.69.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, EVP Harrison James Little bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $65,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President James C. Baker bought 20,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $245,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 720,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,845,921.53. The trade was a 2.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $562,600 in the last 90 days.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

