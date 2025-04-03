Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,558,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 186,889 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $95,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Nutanix by 150.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 886,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,516,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 114,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 9.6% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Northland Securities upgraded Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nutanix from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nutanix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.79.

In other Nutanix news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $533,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at $232,288. This represents a 69.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 7,740 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,877,450. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,610,886 shares of company stock worth $417,646,356 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $71.37 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

