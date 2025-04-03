ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Increased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1,683.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,426 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in ASML were worth $26,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in ASML by 4,880.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 335,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,019,000 after acquiring an additional 328,552 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,257,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,386,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ASML by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,601,000 after purchasing an additional 115,603 shares during the period. Finally, Appaloosa LP grew its stake in ASML by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 160,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,893,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $937.00.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $669.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $645.45 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $721.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $729.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

