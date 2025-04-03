28,240 Shares in Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV) Acquired by Rpo LLC

Rpo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Rezolve AI comprises approximately 0.1% of Rpo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RZLV. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Rezolve AI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RZLV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Rezolve AI in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Rezolve AI Price Performance

Shares of RZLV opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. Rezolve AI Limited has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $12.29.

Rezolve AI Company Profile

Rezolve Ai Ltd. operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

