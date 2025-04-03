OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Free Report) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,698,000. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICOP opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $35.41.

The iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (ICOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-capitalization weighted index composed of stocks of copper and metal ore mining companies globally. Stocks are quantitatively screened to identify stocks with significant revenue tied to this space ICOP was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

